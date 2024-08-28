Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLDX, DJT, BOX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX), where a total of 6,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 646,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.4% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 619,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 47,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,200 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 13,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

