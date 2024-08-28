News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLDX, DJT, BOX

August 28, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX), where a total of 6,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 646,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.4% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 619,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 47,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,200 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 13,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

