Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CIFR, GPRE, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR), where a total volume of 124,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 10,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 5,636 contracts, representing approximately 563,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 15,719 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIFR options, GPRE options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

