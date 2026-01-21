Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CIFR, GPRE, ALB

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 5,636 contracts, representing approximately 563,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 15,719 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIFR options, GPRE options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VSB
Funds Holding HNW
UNH DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.