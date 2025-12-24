Markets
CI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CI, DDOG, ADP

December 24, 2025 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), where a total of 9,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 956,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,900 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) saw options trading volume of 12,938 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CI options, DDOG options, or ADP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 The Ten Best ETF Performers
 MPLN shares outstanding history
 SOHO Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
The Ten Best ETF Performers-> MPLN shares outstanding history-> SOHO Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CI
DDOG
ADP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.