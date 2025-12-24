Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CI, DDOG, ADP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), where a total of 9,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 956,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,900 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) saw options trading volume of 12,938 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

