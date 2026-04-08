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CHDN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHDN, RDDT, ALTG

April 08, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total volume of 7,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 706,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.8% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 32,895 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alta Equipment Group Inc (Symbol: ALTG) options are showing a volume of 1,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ALTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of ALTG. Below is a chart showing ALTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHDN options, RDDT options, or ALTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JANQ
 Best Closed End Funds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JANQ-> Best Closed End Funds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHDN
RDDT
ALTG

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