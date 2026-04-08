Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHDN, RDDT, ALTG

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 32,895 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alta Equipment Group Inc (Symbol: ALTG) options are showing a volume of 1,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ALTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of ALTG. Below is a chart showing ALTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CHDN options, RDDT options, or ALTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JANQ
Best Closed End Funds
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.