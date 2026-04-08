Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHDN, RDDT, ALTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN), where a total volume of 7,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 706,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.8% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 32,895 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring April 10, 2026, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alta Equipment Group Inc (Symbol: ALTG) options are showing a volume of 1,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ALTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of ALTG. Below is a chart showing ALTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHDN options, RDDT options, or ALTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.