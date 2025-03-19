Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CELH, GLNG, TGT

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 11,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,600 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 47,171 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
