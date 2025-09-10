Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CDNS, GEV, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), where a total volume of 11,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.1% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 21,250 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 57,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 31,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CDNS options, GEV options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.