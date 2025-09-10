Markets
CDNS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CDNS, GEV, NEM

September 10, 2025 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), where a total volume of 11,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.1% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 21,250 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 57,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 31,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CDNS options, GEV options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AQ YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZIMV
 ADF market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AQ YTD Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZIMV-> ADF market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS
GEV
NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.