Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CASY, COIN, IRDM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), where a total volume of 2,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 225,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.5% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,700 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 73,422 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) options are showing a volume of 13,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,300 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CASY options, COIN options, or IRDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.