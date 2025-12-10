Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CASY, COIN, IRDM

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 73,422 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 3,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,000 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) options are showing a volume of 13,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,300 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
