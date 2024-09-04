Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, STWD, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 3,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 332,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 8,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 21,579 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 7,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, STWD options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

