Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, MU, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 65,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 100,865 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 116,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, MU options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.