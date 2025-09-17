Notable Wednesday Option Activity: C, MU, GOOG

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 100,865 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 116,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, MU options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
