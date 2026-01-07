Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, INVH, RKT

Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) options are showing a volume of 30,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,200 underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 102,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 18,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, INVH options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
