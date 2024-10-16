Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BWXT, BYD, ARQT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), where a total of 6,329 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 632,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of BWXT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 835,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of BWXT. Below is a chart showing BWXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 5,372 contracts, representing approximately 537,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) options are showing a volume of 14,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,400 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BWXT options, BYD options, or ARQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.