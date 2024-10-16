News & Insights

Markets
BWXT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BWXT, BYD, ARQT

October 16, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), where a total of 6,329 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 632,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of BWXT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 835,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares of BWXT. Below is a chart showing BWXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 5,372 contracts, representing approximately 537,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) options are showing a volume of 14,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,400 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BWXT options, BYD options, or ARQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Healthcare Dividend Stock List
 MEN Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EADS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BWXT
BYD
ARQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.