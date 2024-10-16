Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BWXT, BYD, ARQT

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 5,372 contracts, representing approximately 537,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) options are showing a volume of 14,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of ARQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 704,400 underlying shares of ARQT. Below is a chart showing ARQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
