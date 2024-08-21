Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, SLNO, WOLF

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 2,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,400 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 48,884 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,500 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
