Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, SLNO, WOLF

August 21, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 5,451 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 545,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) options are showing a volume of 2,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,400 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 48,884 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,500 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

