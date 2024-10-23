Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, MRVL, VFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 10,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 4,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,800 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 51,675 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 15,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 28,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 9,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,000 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, MRVL options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

