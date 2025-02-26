Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, BBWI, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 17,764 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 9,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,700 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 16,642 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 18,754 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 4,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,400 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, BBWI options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.