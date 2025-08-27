Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, XP, DELL

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 39,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 13,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 28,571 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLK options, XP options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
