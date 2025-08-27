Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, XP, DELL

August 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 492,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 39,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 13,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 28,571 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, XP options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
