BLK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, U, SPOT

June 04, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 6,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 628,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 155,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 16,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 19,986 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
