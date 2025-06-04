Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, U, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 6,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 628,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $880 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 155,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 16,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 19,986 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, U options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

