Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, U, SPOT

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 155,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 16,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 19,986 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 99% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BLK options, U options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
