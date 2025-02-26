Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, PRCH, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 221,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7200 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7200 strike highlighted in orange:

Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) options are showing a volume of 8,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 862,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 227,343 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

