Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, PRCH, HOOD

Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) options are showing a volume of 8,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 862,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 227,343 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.