BKNG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, PRCH, HOOD

February 26, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 221,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7200 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) options are showing a volume of 8,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 862,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 227,343 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 11,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, PRCH options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
