Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, MSM, CRUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 4,354 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 435,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 269.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3860 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3860 strike highlighted in orange:

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 8,862 contracts, representing approximately 886,200 underlying shares or approximately 167.7% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,200 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 8,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 898,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.6% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

