Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, GDDY, YOU

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 9,777 contracts, representing approximately 977,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 6,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.