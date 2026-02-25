Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, GDDY, YOU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,566 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 256,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3520 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 67 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3520 strike highlighted in orange:

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 9,777 contracts, representing approximately 977,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 6,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GDDY options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

