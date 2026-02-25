Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, GDDY, YOU

February 25, 2026

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,566 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 256,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3520 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 67 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3520 strike highlighted in orange:

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 9,777 contracts, representing approximately 977,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,800 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 6,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GDDY options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
