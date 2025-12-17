Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BIRK, CRM, LION

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK), where a total of 15,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 5,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,500 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 64,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lionsgate Studios Corp (Symbol: LION) saw options trading volume of 14,987 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of LION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,400 underlying shares of LION. Below is a chart showing LION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

