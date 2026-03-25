Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BILL, DAVE, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 12,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 6,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 4,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 17,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BILL options, DAVE options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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