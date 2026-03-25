Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BILL, DAVE, LULU

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 4,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 17,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BILL options, DAVE options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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