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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BILL, DAVE, LULU

March 25, 2026 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 12,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 4,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 687,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 17,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BILL options, DAVE options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Dividend Stocks
 BALL Options Chain
 Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Dividend Stocks-> BALL Options Chain-> Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BILL
DAVE
LULU

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