Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BE, ORCL, TDS

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 239,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 18,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 7,781 contracts, representing approximately 778,100 underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BE options, ORCL options, or TDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Market Cap History
EPSN Stock Predictions
CLMT market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.