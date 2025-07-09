Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BE, ORCL, TDS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 74,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.1% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 11,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 239,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 18,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 7,781 contracts, representing approximately 778,100 underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 911,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, ORCL options, or TDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.