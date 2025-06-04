Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BASE, SNOW, GWRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE), where a total volume of 5,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 505,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 54,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 5,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) options are showing a volume of 6,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 685,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

