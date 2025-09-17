Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, WHR, ALEC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 159,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 14,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,685 contracts, representing approximately 468,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alector Inc (Symbol: ALEC) options are showing a volume of 5,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ALEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of ALEC. Below is a chart showing ALEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

