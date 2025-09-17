Markets
BAC

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, WHR, ALEC

September 17, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 159,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,685 contracts, representing approximately 468,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Alector Inc (Symbol: ALEC) options are showing a volume of 5,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ALEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of ALEC. Below is a chart showing ALEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, WHR options, or ALEC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SHW shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding VDSI
 SLQT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SHW shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding VDSI-> SLQT Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
WHR
ALEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.