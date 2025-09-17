Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, WHR, ALEC

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,685 contracts, representing approximately 468,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alector Inc (Symbol: ALEC) options are showing a volume of 5,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ALEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of ALEC. Below is a chart showing ALEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, WHR options, or ALEC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
