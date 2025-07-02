Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, ENPH, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 176,404 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 41,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 44,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 16,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,616 contracts, representing approximately 861,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

