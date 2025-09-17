Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, MSFT, COST

September 17, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 39,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 122,908 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,400 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 11,209 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, MSFT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

