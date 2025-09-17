Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, MSFT, COST

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 122,908 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 8,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,400 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 11,209 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
