AZZ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AZZ, ERAS, GME

October 08, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), where a total of 1,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 262,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Erasca Inc (Symbol: ERAS) saw options trading volume of 13,976 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of ERAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ERAS. Below is a chart showing ERAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 71,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 9,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

