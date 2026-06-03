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AXP

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, CIEN, BIRK

June 03, 2026 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 18,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) saw options trading volume of 12,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) saw options trading volume of 18,531 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 4,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,100 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, CIEN options, or BIRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AXP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AXP
CIEN
BIRK

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