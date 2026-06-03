Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, CIEN, BIRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 18,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026 , with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) saw options trading volume of 12,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) saw options trading volume of 18,531 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 4,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,100 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, CIEN options, or BIRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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