Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXL, GOSS, NOVT

Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) saw options trading volume of 36,131 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) options are showing a volume of 3,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of NOVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of NOVT. Below is a chart showing NOVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXL options, GOSS options, or NOVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
EV shares outstanding history
ELRE Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.