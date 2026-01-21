Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXL, GOSS, NOVT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL), where a total volume of 22,696 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.9% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 6,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,500 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) saw options trading volume of 36,131 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) options are showing a volume of 3,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of NOVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,400 underlying shares of NOVT. Below is a chart showing NOVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXL options, GOSS options, or NOVT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

