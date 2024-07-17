Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AWI, TGT, SG

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 22,132 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 14,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,500 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
