Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AWI, TGT, SG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), where a total of 1,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of AWI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 299,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of AWI. Below is a chart showing AWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 22,132 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 14,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,500 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

