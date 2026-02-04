Markets
AVGO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, GOOG, AMGN

February 04, 2026 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 236,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring February 04, 2026, with 17,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 184,641 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 24,308 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, GOOG options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
 TMO Historical PE Ratio
 RML Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Office Supplies Dividend Stocks-> TMO Historical PE Ratio-> RML Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
GOOG
AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.