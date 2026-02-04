Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AVGO, GOOG, AMGN

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 184,641 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 24,308 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
