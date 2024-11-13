Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASAN, ROIV, PCG

Roivant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: ROIV) options are showing a volume of 16,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ROIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ROIV. Below is a chart showing ROIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 44,239 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 13,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASAN options, ROIV options, or PCG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
