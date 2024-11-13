News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASAN, ROIV, PCG

November 13, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN), where a total volume of 6,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Roivant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: ROIV) options are showing a volume of 16,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ROIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ROIV. Below is a chart showing ROIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 44,239 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 13,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
