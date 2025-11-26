Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APP, PNR, KMB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 38,431 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 3,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) options are showing a volume of 8,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of PNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of PNR. Below is a chart showing PNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 49,849 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,800 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, PNR options, or KMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.