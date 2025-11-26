Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APP, PNR, KMB

Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) options are showing a volume of 8,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of PNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of PNR. Below is a chart showing PNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 49,849 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,800 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, PNR options, or KMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GTLB Videos
DBI Stock Predictions
LEVY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.