Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APP, CSCO, MHK

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 105,856 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 3,695 contracts, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,400 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
