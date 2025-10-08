Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APP, CSCO, MHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 64,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025 , with 5,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,400 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 105,856 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 3,695 contracts, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,400 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, CSCO options, or MHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.