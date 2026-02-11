Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APP, COST, GFS

February 11, 2026 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 70,764 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 22,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) saw options trading volume of 36,412 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,900 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

