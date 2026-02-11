Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APP, COST, GFS

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 22,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 1,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) saw options trading volume of 36,412 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,900 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APP options, COST options, or GFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
