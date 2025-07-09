Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANSS, VST, PEP

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 23,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 50,097 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
