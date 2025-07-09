Markets
ANSS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANSS, VST, PEP

July 09, 2025 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS), where a total of 2,905 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 290,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of ANSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 584,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares of ANSS. Below is a chart showing ANSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 23,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 50,097 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 17,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANSS options, VST options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
