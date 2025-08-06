Markets
ANET

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, GRPN, PRMB

August 06, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 140,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.5% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 15,971 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB) saw options trading volume of 68,652 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 139% of PRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PRMB. Below is a chart showing PRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, GRPN options, or PRMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Stocks mentioned

ANET
GRPN
PRMB

