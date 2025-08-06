Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, GRPN, PRMB

Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) saw options trading volume of 15,971 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB) saw options trading volume of 68,652 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 139% of PRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of PRMB. Below is a chart showing PRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANET options, GRPN options, or PRMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
