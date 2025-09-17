Markets
AMZN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, DELL, CZR

September 17, 2025 — 02:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 288,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 27,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 51,874 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 36,178 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 32,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, DELL options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Closed End Fund Screener
 LIF Options Chain
 DGRO market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Closed End Fund Screener-> LIF Options Chain-> DGRO market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
DELL
CZR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.