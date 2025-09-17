Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, DELL, CZR

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 51,874 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 36,178 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 32,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, DELL options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Closed End Fund Screener
LIF Options Chain
DGRO market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.