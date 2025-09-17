Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, DELL, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 288,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 27,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 51,874 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 36,178 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 32,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, DELL options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.