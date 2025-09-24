Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, COST, BA

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 32,821 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 150.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 104,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 10,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, COST options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
