Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMTM, SLNO, BMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMTM), where a total of 15,214 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of AMTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 6,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,300 underlying shares of AMTM. Below is a chart showing AMTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) saw options trading volume of 2,690 contracts, representing approximately 269,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 63,512 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMTM options, SLNO options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

