News & Insights

Markets
AMTM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMTM, SLNO, BMY

February 05, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMTM), where a total of 15,214 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of AMTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,300 underlying shares of AMTM. Below is a chart showing AMTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SLNO) saw options trading volume of 2,690 contracts, representing approximately 269,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SLNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of SLNO. Below is a chart showing SLNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 63,512 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMTM options, SLNO options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Waste Management Dividend Stocks
 AZPN Historical Earnings
 LZM Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Waste Management Dividend Stocks-> AZPN Historical Earnings-> LZM Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMTM
SLNO
BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.