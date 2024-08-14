News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMR, PHR, EAT

August 14, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total of 1,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 107.5% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 184,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) options are showing a volume of 3,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 343,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.7% of PHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares of PHR. Below is a chart showing PHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) saw options trading volume of 13,914 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,900 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

