Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, SD, JNJ

SandRidge Energy Inc (Symbol: SD) options are showing a volume of 1,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 138,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of SD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of SD. Below is a chart showing SD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 38,997 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
