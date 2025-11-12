Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, SD, JNJ

November 12, 2025 — 03:55 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 12,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 1,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

SandRidge Energy Inc (Symbol: SD) options are showing a volume of 1,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 138,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of SD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of SD. Below is a chart showing SD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 38,997 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, SD options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

