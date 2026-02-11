Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ASTS, UBER

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 69,524 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,900 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 96,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 14,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMG options, ASTS options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
