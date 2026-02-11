Markets
AMG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ASTS, UBER

February 11, 2026 — 03:45 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), where a total volume of 1,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 163,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of AMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of AMG. Below is a chart showing AMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 69,524 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,900 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 96,897 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring March 27, 2026, with 14,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMG options, ASTS options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

