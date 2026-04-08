Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, HUT, OSG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 475,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 47.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026 , with 20,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 46,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 3,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,200 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (Symbol: OSG) saw options trading volume of 5,630 contracts, representing approximately 563,000 underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of OSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of OSG. Below is a chart showing OSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, HUT options, or OSG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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