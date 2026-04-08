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AMD

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, HUT, OSG

April 08, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 475,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 47.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 20,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 46,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 3,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,200 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (Symbol: OSG) saw options trading volume of 5,630 contracts, representing approximately 563,000 underlying shares or approximately 94.3% of OSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of OSG. Below is a chart showing OSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, HUT options, or OSG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
 LUV MACD
 Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average-> LUV MACD-> Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
HUT
OSG

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