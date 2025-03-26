Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, CTAS, BA

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 12,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 57,422 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 3,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.