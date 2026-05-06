Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, AXON, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 37,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 5,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 7,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 45,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, AXON options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.