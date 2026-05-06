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AKAM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, AXON, JPM

May 06, 2026 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 37,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 7,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 45,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, AXON options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DGS
 biggest short interest increases

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DGS-> biggest short interest increases-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AKAM
AXON
JPM

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