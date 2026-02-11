Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AGX, LSCC, CVX

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC) saw options trading volume of 12,203 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of LSCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of LSCC. Below is a chart showing LSCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 70,314 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
