Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AGX, LSCC, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total volume of 2,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 235,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: LSCC) saw options trading volume of 12,203 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of LSCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,200 underlying shares of LSCC. Below is a chart showing LSCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 70,314 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGX options, LSCC options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

