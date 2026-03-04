Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AEO, DY, OSCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total volume of 20,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026 , with 3,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,300 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) options are showing a volume of 1,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 38,568 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,900 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

