Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AEO, DY, OSCR

Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) options are showing a volume of 1,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 177,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,400 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 38,568 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,900 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEO options, DY options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
