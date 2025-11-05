Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADMA, RXO, DOCN

RXO Inc (Symbol: RXO) saw options trading volume of 10,483 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of RXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,100 underlying shares of RXO. Below is a chart showing RXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 17,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADMA options, RXO options, or DOCN options
