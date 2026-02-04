Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, ALGN, AMZN

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 7,021 contracts, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 316,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 04, 2026, with 24,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
