Markets
ADBE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, ALGN, AMZN

February 04, 2026 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 42,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 1,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 7,021 contracts, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 316,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 04, 2026, with 24,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, ALGN options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CBTX shares outstanding history
 MTA Videos
 LTPZ Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CBTX shares outstanding history-> MTA Videos-> LTPZ Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
ALGN
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.